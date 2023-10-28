Lessons for everyone, not just IAS aspirants

Sheetal

A career in the civil services is one of the most pursued and sought-after careers in India and yet not a single filmmaker explored this subject until the makers, ‘The Viral Fever’(TVF), landed in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, to tell the stories of IAS aspirants.

The inaugural season tapped the competitive environment and friendships formed during the coaching days. This season moves beyond to delve into how these aspirants-turned-officers make use of their powers as they enter the system.

Director Apoorv Karki revives the story of three aspirant friends — Abhilash, SK and Guri. Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), now the DM of Rampur, is working with his mentor from Rajendra Nagar days, Sandeep Bhaiya (Sunny Hinduja). Naveen takes his performance up a notch as he smoothly portrays a confident decision-maker as well as an under-confident aspirant as the story moves back and forth in time. Sunny also impresses as an officer with good intentions but one who’s over-emotional. SK (Abhilash Thapliyal) and Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar), an important part of the narrative yet again, further develop their character arc.

Season one didn’t have enough women aspirants. This season, there’s a slight improvement and more inclusivity. Apart from Namita reprising her role as Dhairya, there’s Deepa Nabam (Tengam Celine) from Arunachal Pradesh, who successfully portrays the stress and home-sickness that an aspirant experiences in an alien city.

The writers get full credit for keeping the season tight and not digressing in too many directions. The story is in sync with the present times.

Season one offered quite a nice soundtrack which is missing this time. Coming from a director who once was an aspirant himself, the series has only improved with Prime Video taking it over in the second season. And aspirant or not, there’s a lesson for life for everyone.