 Scandalous reach of data breach : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Scandalous reach of data breach

Scandalous reach of data breach

The series is a retelling of an avarice-ridden and morally questionable dating site and a mammoth cybercrime.



Nonika Singh

It’s common knowledge that a whole lot of married men and women, too, are on dating sites. But one dedicated entirely to promote adultery sounds a bit of a stretch, if you have not heard of this Canadian website. Netflix’s latest docu-series tells the story of the (in)famous Ashley Madison. Its initial credo line, ‘When monogamy becomes monotony’, may not have rung a bell, but its core belief on the same lines certainly struck a chord with millions around the world.

The real story, however, is not how many were enticed by its axiom, ‘Life is short, have an affair’, though considerable time is spent on detailing its success story. Adultery might fall in the list of Biblical sins, it is as old as mankind and in the modern-day world, perhaps an accepted and forgiven norm. So, what’s the real deal? Why should Netflix focus its energies on what appears to be at best a spilling of dirty secrets. And why should we invest two-and-a-half hours to find out who all cheated on their spouses. Well, as a journalist summarises the Ashley Madison fiasco, ‘It was a giant whodunnit.’ Not because the users included the rich and famous. Back in 2015, the site, which boasted of utmost secrecy, was hacked and the intimate data of millions was made public.

The damaging repercussions of the data breach were enormous. Wrecking lives and marriages, it even led to death. The series brings us the bereaved wife, Christi, of one such man, Jack, who could not cope with public shaming. Clearly, death is too heavy a price to pay for digressions and through Christi, we see how unwarranted righteousness and an ensuing witch-hunt can drive people to the point of suicide.

Indeed, the series is not out to outrage you morally. Rather, one of its biggest strengths is that it is not judgmental about the people who were/are looking for that extra spice outside marriage. Of course, the CEO of Ashley Madison, Noel Biderman, who catapulted the company to dizzying heights of success and was instrumental in its downfall, is not painted flatteringly. Referred to as the ‘king of infidelity’ by the media, a term that the makers of the series also use generously, it does peel off his many masks, including the ‘happily married’ one he wore for public consumption.

Beyond the shock value, what is of public interest is how the site cheated its millions of users who were fallaciously led to believe that their ‘affaires d’amour’ were in safe hands. Even more shocking than the fact that some very well-known public figures were cheating on their partners, is the revelation how the site was defrauding its users. As a journalist puts it, ‘Charging them for the privilege of being lied to.’

Using bot and fake profiles of women to entice men, the dating site even charged for deleting profiles, a task which it had no intention of accomplishing.

What also goes to the credit of the director is that though the series looks at a supposedly sleazy dating site, it offers few salacious details. Scandalous, but not cheap. Rather, in an engaging approach, apart from the regular bytes of journalists, police personnel, insiders and cybercrime specialists, it follows the life of two real couples. The main focus, however, is on one.

Can marriage survive adultery? The tale of Sam and Nia, two good-looking vloggers, humanises the series and suddenly millions of users become real flesh and blood people, at real risk of losing all that they cared for. Yet another thumbs-up for the series is that it manages to rope in some of the site’s ex-employees. Not just spilling dirty secrets, but giving an insight into how the company worked on the ‘any publicity is good publicity’ mantra.

Former vice-president of sales Evan Hawk’s extra-vivacious presence might be at odds with what the makers may have intended to achieve. But his observations are priceless. Humour is threaded in what otherwise is a grave issue at many levels, including infringement of the right to privacy.

We might be tempted to look at the existence of such sites through a moral lens and even the need for such series as an exercise in futility. But the fact that Ashley Madison still exists and has nearly 70 million users does point out that it caters to a need, even if a baser one.

With topnotch camera work by Jean-Louis Schulle, seamless editing by Holly Bridcut, Dan Setford and Wesley Thomas, the three-part series makes for an interesting watch. Provided, like us, you have not watched ‘The Ashley Madison Affair’. This retelling of ways of an avarice-ridden and morally questionable dating site and a mammoth cybercrime in which the hackers who went by the name ‘Impact Team’ were never caught may not make any seismic impact. However, it does tell a thing or two about who we are as a society and where we are headed.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

7
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

8
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

9
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

10
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...

Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 25 days, ‘had embarked on a spiritual quest’

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Maliwal ‘illegally’ entered Kejriwal house: CM’s aide

BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside CM’s house over ‘assault on Maliwal’

Incident exposes AAP’s criminal character: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches