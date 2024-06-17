Sonam shines in predictable rom-com, Kudi Haryane Val Di

Sheetal

Punjabi cinema has become inclusive and the latest theatrical offering, Kudi Haryane Val Di, is an example. With Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa as his lead actors, writer-director Rakesh Dhawan shifts his focus on the villages of Haryana. The director-actor duo, Rakesh and Ammy, earlier gave a hit film, Aaja Mexico Challiye (2022).

In Kudi Haryane Val Di, Ammy plays Shivjot, who comes from a family of pehalwans but has never stepped inside an akhada. Destiny plays its part and he is forced to accompany his father’s students to Haryana for a wrestling match. There he meets Neelam (Sonam), a daughter of a pehalwan (Yashpal Sharma), and promptly falls in love with her. There’s no love story without obstacles and here we have many. This comedy of error sticks initially but drags on after some time and we can’t help but wait for the interval. The story is predictable and the screenplay is a tad too lengthy. The subplot involving Yograj Singh is supposed to provide us with comic relief but unfortunately, it doesn’t. The director’s effort to give us a climax along the lines of popular comedy films such as Hera Pheri and Hungama falls flat.

Kudos to Sonam Bajwa for nailing the Haryana girl Neelam’s character. To play a daughter to veteran actor Yashpal Sharma, who is a true-bred Haryanvi, needs proper homework, especially with diction and dialect, and Sonam does a convincing job. Ammy plays his usual self, a Punjabi munda who wears his heart on his sleeve. He chases his girl and wins our hearts while doing that. Ammy with his punches and comic timing stands out from the rest. There are moments that evoke genuine laughter.

The background music does nothing to enhance the viewing experience. Even the songs are average — rather forgettable, except for one song which is filmed on Sonam in a Haryanvi folk dress. Sonam has definitely earned some Haryanvi fans with this one. It’s a one-time watch, for the effort of the director and the actors to bring something new.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonam Bajwa