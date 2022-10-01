Stellar performances by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan make Vikram Vedha worth its while

Sheetal

Sometimes things are not as simple as they look; there is more to the story then just black and white characters. Vikram Vedha’s tale has exploited this grey zone and how! The director-writer duo Pushkar-Gayathri gets full marks for giving mythological stories of Vikram-Betaal from Baital-Pachisi a modern Uttar-Pradesh crime thriller touch.

As for our stars, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, they clearly did their homework well to pass off as modern-day Vikram and Betaal.

Saif, as Vikram the cop, knows only right and wrong side of law. But meeting Vedha and listening to his stories sets Vikram on to a different path, where for once they find themselves not standing against each other but working together as one unit.

It’s all about good moments and the film has many, thanks to Vedha aka Hrithik. The directors kept the characters’ back stories a mystery, leaving a ray of hope for the franchise. Just like the original tales of Vikram-Betaal, this Betaal will definitely lure you into the narrative. Not to forget every detail in the story leaves a cue and while you feel smart if you catch it, not knowing some also double the viewing experience. In other words, this two-edged sword Vikram-Vedha, although a remake, will have a reputation of its own. And, the credit goes to flawless Bhojpuri of Hrithik and to Saif for acing the cop’s role. Vijay Raaj’s voiceover for the animated introduction of Vikram-Betaal story was another plus. As for Radhika Apte, she is connecting the dots between the two heroes and has played her role pretty well.

The movie has two songs, while Alcoholia puts Hrithik’s dancing talent to use, the other one, Bande, is the theme song.