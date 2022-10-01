Stellar performances by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan make Vikram Vedha worth its while

Sheetal
Sometimes things are not as simple as they look; there is more to the story then just black and white characters. Vikram Vedha’s tale has exploited this grey zone and how! The director-writer duo Pushkar-Gayathri gets full marks for giving mythological stories of Vikram-Betaal from Baital-Pachisi a modern Uttar-Pradesh crime thriller touch.
As for our stars, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, they clearly did their homework well to pass off as modern-day Vikram and Betaal.
Saif, as Vikram the cop, knows only right and wrong side of law. But meeting Vedha and listening to his stories sets Vikram on to a different path, where for once they find themselves not standing against each other but working together as one unit.
It’s all about good moments and the film has many, thanks to Vedha aka Hrithik. The directors kept the characters’ back stories a mystery, leaving a ray of hope for the franchise. Just like the original tales of Vikram-Betaal, this Betaal will definitely lure you into the narrative. Not to forget every detail in the story leaves a cue and while you feel smart if you catch it, not knowing some also double the viewing experience. In other words, this two-edged sword Vikram-Vedha, although a remake, will have a reputation of its own. And, the credit goes to flawless Bhojpuri of Hrithik and to Saif for acing the cop’s role. Vijay Raaj’s voiceover for the animated introduction of Vikram-Betaal story was another plus. As for Radhika Apte, she is connecting the dots between the two heroes and has played her role pretty well.
The movie has two songs, while Alcoholia puts Hrithik’s dancing talent to use, the other one, Bande, is the theme song.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive