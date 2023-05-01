Kaur Singh packed a punch

Brig IS Gakhal (retd)

IN 1970, a tall, well-built recruit joined the 10 Sikh Regiment (Dashmesh), then garrisoned at Pune. The regulation-issue uniform did not fit his frame nor the boots his feet. He needed special-issue items for his huge frame. Simple and uncomplicated, he reported to Charlie Company and came under the care of Major Amrik Singh Gill. The latter conferred with Major Baljit Singh Johal, then second-in-command, and both decided to push Kaur Singh into boxing.

The Army School of Physical Training (ASPT), also in Pune, was tapped and a boxing career started. Kaur Singh was unmindful of his potential or interest in boxing, but did as he was told. His obedience and dedication to do hard work did the rest. Young, he pushed himself to physical limits as he honed his boxing skills. The India-Pakistan war came and went; Kaur Singh was back at the ASPT, slogging it out. He started off for Charlie Company and won; next, he fought for 10 Sikh and won again. A boxing career had been launched.

The Brigade, Division and Command medals followed. He was picked up for the Asian Boxing Championships, winning the gold medal three years in a row from 1980 onwards. Then came the 1982 Asian Games hosted by Delhi, where Kaur Singh won the gold. He participated in the 1984 Olympics and was eliminated on points in the quarterfinal to the eventual gold medallist. Muhammad Ali visited India on a promotional tour and it was Hav Kaur Singh who was picked to fight a bout with him; it was a true honour as Ali acknowledged his talent.

Kaur Singh was a simple fellow. At the Delhi Asian Games, he was presented a medal by Amitabh Bachchan. Later, when others asked him how he felt about receiving his gold medal from the nation’s idol, Kaur Singh just did not know who Amitabh was (‘Koi dasoo eh babu karda kee hai’). Such was his simplicity and focus on his sport. He took a premature exit in the rank of subedar, only to realise that family commitments needed him to take up another employment. He joined the Punjab Police as a sepoy. SSP Sajjan Singh Cheema, a basketball player, took up his case and the then CM Parkash Singh Badal promoted him as ASI.

Life went on; his medical condition took a toll on his finances. During Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure, he was provided financial and medical assistance. A sportsman who should be feted died nearly unsung. His was a life of dedication and hard work — he was a recipient of the Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and Vishisht Seva Medal. The Sikh Regiment and the nation are proud of Subedar Kaur Singh.