12,730 special helmets for Sikh soldiers in Indian Army soon

New Delhi, January 9
Sikh soldiers in the Army will soon get specially designed helmets. The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to buy 12,730 helmets under the emergency procurement procedure.
Process underway
- MoD to buy 12,730 helmets — 8,911 large and 3,819 extra large in size
- Will be indigenous in design & make; will have a centre bulge, cover entire head
- To withstand bullets and temperature ranging from -20°C to 45°C
The proposal seeks to procure 8,911 large and 3,819 extra large helmets which should be indigenous in design and make. During military operations, Sikh soldiers have been wearing “bulletproof patkas” that cover a portion of the head. The ballistic helmets will be used to cover the entire head, said sources.
The design requirements specify that the helmet should be able to suit the head size of Sikh troops and should have a centre bulge design. It should facilitate unhindered use of communication radio handset, in-service night vision devices, personal spectacles and respirators.
