18 killed in Mizoram railway bridge collapse

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 23

At least 18 workers were killed and five others went missing when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed at Sairang, about 21 km from Aizawl, in Mizoram today. Three persons were injured in the incident.

In a post on ‘X’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the family members of the deceased. “Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram... an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” he said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased workers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured them all possible central assistance. President Droupadi Murmu also said she was distressed to know about the loss of lives in the tragic bridge mishap in Mizoram and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.