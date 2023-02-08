 4,000 youths lose money after falling for online gigolo job offer; police arrest 2 Jaipur residents : The Tribune India

4,000 youths lose money after falling for online gigolo job offer; police arrest 2 Jaipur residents

Police say one of the accused used to pose as a woman NRI client and talk in a female voice to induce youngsters

4,000 youths lose money after falling for online gigolo job offer; police arrest 2 Jaipur residents

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, February 8

Two men allegedly duped more than 4,000 youths searching for jobs online after luring them with offers to work as gigolo and escorts, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Charan (29) and Shyam Lal Yogi (33), both residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan, they said, adding that both were arrested from Jaipur.

“One of the accused used to pose as a woman NRI client and talk in a female voice to induce youngsters,” a senior police officer said.

A complaint was lodged where the complainant alleged that he was searching for online job, came across a website ‘SP Playboy services.com’ and contacted on the given number mentioned on the website, the officer said.

On the pretext of providing job, the accused demanded Rs 2,499 as initial registration fee and subsequently issued an identity card to complainant on WhatsApp, police said.

Thereafter, the accused started demanding money in the name of advance commission of 40 per cent, massage kit, pass code charges and hotel booking charges. The allegedly duped the complainant to the tune of Rs 39,190, the officer said.

During investigation, police nabbed Charan from Sector 12, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The cheated amount was found in the co-accused’s bank account which was registered in the name of Yogi. The phone number given to complainant in the name of NRI client was with Yogi, the DCP said.

Both the accused belong to the same village and were currently residing together at Thadi Market, Mansarovar, Sector 12 Jaipur. According to the investigation carried out so far, they were defrauding people in the name of gigolo and escort services since 2017 and duped more than 4,000 people, Mahla said.

They have used more than a dozen bank accounts for receiving the cheated amount. Yogi was arrested on January 25, police said.

Yogi worked as receptionist at a hotel till 2017. He is fluent in Hindi and English. He can also mimic the voice of girls and posed as NRI women client, the DCP said.

Both the accused were working on online fraud of playboy, escort, gigolo and dating services for the past four years. The web developer who developed that website has been served notice and his role in the case is being examined, they said.

Four mobile phones, one laptop, one desktop, one hard disc, etc. were recovered from their possession, police added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

2
Business

Made prudent investments in Adani Group firms, says LIC

3
Entertainment

‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

4
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

5
Punjab

Team fails to get house of Beant Singh’s son in Chandigarh vacated

6
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

7
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

8
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

9
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

10
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies to debate on president's address

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

Says 2004-2014 was a lost decade but 2030 will be India’s de...

RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

He said the prime minister did not answer the questions he h...

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

All promotional cases to be kept outside the purview of the ...

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Three-member collegium also recommends appointment CJs of hi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

SGPC offers aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Clashes breaks out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from Chandigarh tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

Gurugram couple arrested for torturing, sexually harassing minor domestic help

Delhi CM hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to kin of policeman who died after being stabbed by snatcher

Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Warm February has farmers worried about low wheat yield

Ex-mayor dies after prolonged illness

Ahead of LS bypoll, Sukhbir visits city, targets Mann govt

2 absconders nabbed

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Ludhiana: Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land