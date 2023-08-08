4 women MPs walk out during Gogoi’s speech

As part of their protest, four women members of Rajya Sabha — Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Vandana Chavan and Sushmita Dev — on Monday walked out of the House when nominated member Ranjan Gogoi, who had faced sexual harassment allegations during his stint as Chief Justice of India, was making his maiden speech.
Panel for exclusive millet shops in every district
In a report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has suggested the Union Government to consider setting up at least one shop selling exclusively millets and related products by self-help groups in every district of the country.
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
