4 women MPs walk out during Gogoi’s speech

As part of their protest, four women members of Rajya Sabha — Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Vandana Chavan and Sushmita Dev — on Monday walked out of the House when nominated member Ranjan Gogoi, who had faced sexual harassment allegations during his stint as Chief Justice of India, was making his maiden speech.

Panel for exclusive millet shops in every district

In a report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has suggested the Union Government to consider setting up at least one shop selling exclusively millets and related products by self-help groups in every district of the country.

