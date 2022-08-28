6 killed as tractor trolley overturns in Uttarakhand

PTI

Rudrapur, August 28

Six people were killed and 34 injured on Sunday when their tractor-trolley overturned in Udham Singh Nagar district after being hit by a truck, officials said.

The tractor trolley, carrying 40 people, was on its way to a gurdwara when it overturned near Kichcha.

The injured have been hospitalised, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant said.

Of the dead, five have been identified as Suman Kaur, 15, Amanpreet, 8, Raja, 6, Gurnamo, 30, and Jassi, 35.

