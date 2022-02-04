77 L vaccinated without ID: Govt

New Delhi, February 3
Seventyseven lakh persons, without any valid identity cards, have been administered the first dose and 14.55 lakh both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday.
As Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati shared the data, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud pointed out that according to the Centre’s affidavit only 4.82 lakh people, without any ID card, had been vaccinated.
Bhati clarified the affidavit was filed in August last year and that she was sharing the updated figures.—
