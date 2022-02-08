Aadhaar not must for CoWIN, govt tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Aadhaar number is not mandatory for registration on the CoWIN portal for the Covid vaccination, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that one of the nine identity documents, including passport, driver’s licence, PAN card, voter’s identity card and ration card, could be produced for vaccination.

Taking note of the ministry’s submission, the Bench disposed of a plea filed by Siddharth Shankar Sharma who had claimed that Aadhaar number was being mandatorily insisted upon for administering the vaccination via the CoWIN portal. The Bench had on October 1, 2021, asked the Centre to respond to the PIL.

“Pursuant to this court’s order dated October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has filed an affidavit which records that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on the CoWIN portal and one of the nine identity documents can be produced...

“It is also recorded in the affidavit that a provision has been made for other categories of persons who may not have identity cards in their possession such as prison inmates and inmates at mental health institutions,” the Bench said.

Passport, PAN can also be furnished

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud that one of the nine identity documents, including passport, driver’s licence, PAN card, voter’s identity card and ration card, could be produced for Covid vaccination.

Tripura Violence: SC pulls up state

The SC on Monday pulled up the Tripura Government for not complying with its directions granting interim protection from coercive action to a journalist who had tweeted about communal violence in the state. “When we have passed an order, how dare you not implement it,” a Bench told the advocate representing the government. TNS

#aadhaar #aadhaar card #cowin