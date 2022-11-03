After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 3

About five weeks after the Armed Forces Tribunal set aside an “advice” by the Department of Military Affairs not to promote officers placed in low medical category (LMC), the Army has promoted the affected lieutenant colonels after finding all officers except one fit for elevation.

In its order, the Tribunal had directed the Army to medically review the cases of nine officers of the rank of lieutenant colonel who were eligible for elevation to the rank of colonel, but were not promoted on medical grounds.

“The result of the selection board held in October was declassified this week and eight officers have been approved for promotion. While one has been considered fit for command duties, the others have been recommended for staff and instructional appointments,” Col Indra Sen Singh (retd), counsel for the petitioners, said.

“In addition, the result of the selection board held for promotion of another eight officers of the rank of colonel pursuant to the Tribunal’s order in the same case is expected shortly,” he added.

All 17 officers of the rank of lieutenant colonel and colonel were in the promotable low medical category with certain employability restrictions such as not to be posted to high-altitude areas above 9,000 feet. On the basis of their service record, a duly constituted Selection Board held in March 2021 had found these officers fit for promotion to the next higher rank.

However, a Special Review Medical Board (SRMB) subsequently in June 2021 declared them unfit for promotion, despite the positive recommendation of a medical board comprising of specialists concerned, subject to certain employability restrictions, and their superior officers having constantly assessed these officers fit for promotion.

The decision of SRMB was based on a note dated January 7, 2021 written by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) which had “advised” Army Headquarters not to promote low medical category officers with employability restrictions irrespective of their promotable medical category under the existing policy.

The officers had contended that the note was issued without amending the existing promotion policy which allows such LMC officers to be promoted and suitably employed in higher ranks commensurate to their medical category and the employability restrictions placed by the relevant medical board. Also, the board did not record any reason for declaring these officers unfit for promotion.

