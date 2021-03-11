Air India bans smoking, consumption of intoxicating substances at workplace

New Delhi, May 19
The Tata Group-run Air India has banned smoking and consumption of intoxicating substances at the workplace and any employee violating this order will be “dealt with appropriate consequences”, the airline’s Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Suresh Dutt Tripathi has stated.
It was not clear what was the trigger for Wednesday’s communiqué. Air India did not respond to PTI’s request for statement on this matter.
The Tata Group took over Air India on January 27 and Tata Steel veteran Tripathi took charge as the airline’s CHRO in April.
The CHRO’s communique to employees on Wednesday said, “We as a responsible organisation completely prohibit smoking and consumption of any intoxicating substances at workplace.” “Our core principles of Tata Code of Conduct bind all of us to comply with the law of the land and to provide a safe and healthy work environment to our colleagues,” he noted.
Air India has zero tolerance towards violations of the above, he added.
“Any violation is viewed seriously and will be dealt with appropriate consequences,” Tripathi mentioned.
Tata Sons had on May 12 announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (MD) of Air India.
Wilson, 50, is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. He has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.
