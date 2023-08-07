Ally KPA withdraws support from Manipur's BJP govt over violence in state

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 7

Kuki People's Alliance, an ally of the BJP-led government in Manipur, on Monday withdrew support from the N Biren Singh government over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the KPA, which has two MLAs in the Manipur Assembly, said, "After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by CM N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void."

The KPA had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired NDA meeting in Delhi on July 18.

The two KPA MLAs that have withdrawn support are Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP has 32 MLAs, has the support of Naga People’s Front (5 MLAs); National People's Party (7), JDU (6) and two Independents.

Ten of the Manipur MLAs, including BJP's seven, have been seeking a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts.

Ethnic violence in Manipur which has been on the edge since May 3 has refused to die down.

A May 4 video of two Manipur women being paraded naked with perpetrators displaying brazen disregard for the rule of law, in signs of a collapsed law and order situation in the state, has sparked outrage with the Supreme Court on Monday set to grill the state DGP on failures in preventing the spiral of violence.

