Amid Manipur crisis, India raises border issues with Myanmar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid a two-day visit to Myanmar between June 30 and July 1 and met its top officials amid the ongoing violence in Manipur. During the visit, he raised the issue of maintaining the sanctity of India’s border with Myanmar.

“The visit provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security with senior leadership of Myanmar,” the Ministry of Defence said.

India shares a 1,700-km-long border with Myanmar. Most of the area runs through forests and the ongoing strife in Manipur is being blamed on insurgents in Myanmar, who cross over to India.

“The two sides discussed the need for maintaining tranquility in the border areas and preventing illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling,” the ministry said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.

India also assured that the well-being of Myanmar was of utmost importance. “Any development (in Myanmar) have a direct impact on India’s bordering regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and well-being of its people, therefore, is of utmost importance to India,” the ministry said.

The Defence Secretary called on Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw, chairman, State Administrative Council. He also called on Myanmar’s Defence Minister Gen Mya Tun Oo (retd) and held meetings with Admiral Moe Aung, commander-in-chief, Myanmar navy, and Lt Gen Khan Myint Than, chief of defence industries.