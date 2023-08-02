Anti-Sikh riots: Tytler seeks anticipatory bail

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case related to Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. TNS
Mission Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth’s orbit
New Delhi: ISRO on Tuesday said India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 had completed its orbits around the earth and was now heading towards the moon. TNS
Boost for Nitish, court upholds caste survey
Patna: In a shot in the arm for Nitish government in Bihar, the Patna HC on Tuesday upheld the caste survey ordered by it as “perfectly valid” and “initiated with due competence”.
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Singapore’s Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...