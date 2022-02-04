Appoint nodal officers to facilitate payment of Covid ex gratia to victim families, SC tells states

States should make all endeavours to pay the compensation to victims in 10 days from the receipt of claim, says Bench led by Justice MR Shah

Appoint nodal officers to facilitate payment of Covid ex gratia to victim families, SC tells states

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered state governments and union territories to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the member secretary of state legal service authorities (SLSAs) concerned to facilitate payment of ex gratia compensation to families of COVID-19 victims.

”We…direct the concerned state governments to appoint a dedicated officer, not below the rank of deputy secretary in Chief Minister Secretariat, who shall be in constant touch with the member secretary of the state legal service authority so that he may coordinate with him and see to it that the applications are received from eligible persons,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said.

The Bench – which had last year ordered ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to be paid the next of kin of COVID-19 victims—directed them to furnish particulars such as name, address and death certificate to the concerned SLSA, including details with respect to orphans, within one week.

Warning that failure to do so shall be taken very seriously, it said posting the matter for hearing on March 7.

While hearing petitions seeking ex gratia assistance to families of COVID-19 victims, the top court pulled up the Maharashtra Government for rejecting applications for compensation submitted offline.

”No application should be rejected for any application which is submitted offline. You are not doing charity. As a welfare state it is their duty. Why are you sending people from pillar to post. Do it from the bottom of the heart,” it said.

The Bench reiterated that applications seeking compensation should not be rejected on technical grounds. If any technical glitch was there, the state concerned should give them an opportunity to cure defects as the ultimate goal of the welfare state was to provide some solace and compensation to victims.

States should make all endeavours to pay the compensation to the victims within a maximum period of 10 days from the receipt of the claim, it emphasised.

The endeavour of legal services authority would be to reach out to those sufferers/victims who have yet not approached for whatever reasons, it added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

3
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

4
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

5
Haryana

A first, Gurugram realtors to chip in for road project

6
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

7
Chandigarh

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

8
Nation

MEA refuses comment on 'PM's Pakistan visit' claim

9
Himachal

Upper Shimla, higher reaches of Mandi, Kullu cut off

10
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

Don't Miss

View All
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Top Stories

Haryana moves SC against HC order staying 75 per cent quota for locals in private sector jobs

Haryana moves Supreme Court against High Court order staying 75 per cent quota for locals in private jobs

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana agrees to take it up on Februar...

Holiday in Shimla on Saturday after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

Holiday in Shimla on Saturday after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

The Himachal government late Friday evening announced closur...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

The agency had arrested Bhupinder S Honey in a money launder...

I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

Amit Shah to give detailed reply in the Lok Sabha on the 'fi...

China continues illegally occupy approx 38,000 sq km of Indian territory: Govt

China's bridge on Pangong lake is in illegally held area, says govt in Lok Sabha

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan says ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh reports 183 new Covid cases, three deaths

If satisfied dying declaration is true, court can base conviction on it: Punjab HC

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Controversial JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC Chairman

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana