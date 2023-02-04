Indian Army to develop tailor-made military courses for Cambodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Army will develop tailor-made courses at its training establishments and send a training team to Cambodia, a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) organisation.

The details about this were announced today after Lieutenant General Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army, along with a delegation, met Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

The delegation commenced the visit by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The Cambodian General called on Army Chief Pande, who reaffirmed India’s support to Cambodia by offering customised training modules for the RCAF. The two sides have also announced a schedule for the first Army-to-Army talks in Cambodia.

“This is the maiden visit by any Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and is a milestone in Army-to-Army relations between both countries,” the defence ministry said, underlining the importance of the visit.

Military relations between India and Cambodia have grown in recent past and are set to expand in various fields such as training cooperation, counter-improvised explosive device (IED), demining and UN peacekeeping. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited Cambodia in June 2018 and November 2022. Defence cooperation between both countries is governed by a bilateral defence cooperation agreement signed in 2007.

The Cambodian General called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, who briefed the delegation on Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing ecosystem and the Army Design Bureau.

He later met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.

“Pleased to meet Lt. Gen Hun Manet of Cambodia today afternoon. Exchanged views on geopolitical situation®ional challenges. Agreed on the need for independent minded nations to cooperate closely. Discussed possibilities in defence & security,connectivity and digital delivery,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Politically, Cambodia is one of the China’s oldest and closest partner countries and the two sides make regular high-level visits. Cambodia has also been one of the strongest supporters of the one-China principle. Economically, China is Cambodia’s top foreign investor, a major donor and an increasingly important trading partner. In 2021, China topped Cambodia’s list of investors with a total investment of $2.32 billion.

On Saturday, Lt Gen Hun Manet is scheduled to visit Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre in Delhi Cantt where he will witness the training of Agniveers and a display of indigenous defence equipment. He is also scheduled to meet Gen Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, prior to his departure from New Delhi.

