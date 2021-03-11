Arson in Andhra town, minister's house torched

Amaravati: Protesters in Amalapuram allegedly set ablaze the house of Andhra Pradesh minister P Viswarupu over the move to rename Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema. PTI
80% in 15 to 18 age group administered first shot
New Delhi: Over 80 per cent of people aged between 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of Covid vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. TNS
MNS leader claims Pawar-BJP alliance in Maha
Mumbai: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande on Tuesday tweeted a photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar with BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and claimed they had formed an “alliance” against Raj Thackeray. PTI
BSF seizes Rs 6.15 cr gold, two arrested
New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two Indian smugglers with 74 gold biscuits and three gold bars worth over Rs 6.15 crore in two separate operations along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The BSF said the total weight of the seized gold is 11.620 kg. TNS
Kejriwal launches 150 electric buses
New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 150 electric buses and said his government planned to introduce 2,000 of them within a year. He said commuters could travel free in these buses for three days, starting Tuesday. TNS
Ram Gopal Varma booked for cheating
Hyderabad: The police in Hyderabad booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of Rs 56 lakh. The case was registered on the complaint of Koppada Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Art Creations. IANS
IAS Singhal case: ED raids seven places
New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday conducted raids at seven locations in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with its probe under the PMLA in a case related to IAS officer Pooja Singhal.
