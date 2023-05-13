At PGI-Rohtak, 8K births, deaths go unregistered

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 12

A committee formed by the Civil Surgeon-cum-District Registrar (Birth and Death), Rohtak, has found that more than 4,000 births and an equal number of deaths have not been registered at the civil registration system (CRS) portal in the Pt BD Sharma PGIMS here over the past seven years.

Sex ratio variation revealed lapse Civil Surgeon says the lapse came to the fore when considerable fluctuation was noticed in the sex ratio at birth

Thereafter, a committee was formed to inspect the record in the PGIMS

Taking serious note of the lapse, the PGIMS Director, Dr SS Lohchab, relieved Dr Sandeep of the charge of Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS)-cum-Registrar (Birth and Death) last evening and repatriated him to his parent department (Health) with immediate effect. He also requested the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to issue a chargesheet to Dr Sandeep.

Dr Sandeep, SMO (HCMS), had been on deputation at the PGIMS since 2015 and was assigned the duty of Registrar (Birth and Death) in February 2020.

“On March 7, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Anil Birla, intimated the PGIMS authorities about the gross contravention. Later, the committee inspected the record to investigate the irregularities/lapses in the uploading of data on CRS portal and found that more than 4,000 births and almost a similar number of deaths were unregistered in violation of the government orders,” stated the PGIMS orders.

Dr Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, said the matter came to the fore when considerable fluctuation was noticed in the sex ratio at birth (SRB). Thereafter, a committee was formed to inspect the record in the PGIMS.

Meanwhile, Dr Sandeep told “The Tribune” that acute shortage of staff in his office was the main reason for the lapse. “I had written many times to the PGIMS authorities seeking adequate staff to upload the pending data but no one paid any heed,” he claimed, adding that the issue was also raised by an inspection committee in the past.