Back in NDA as party's concerns addressed: Chirag Paswan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan today said his party had formally joined the NDA after “our certain genuine concerns” have been addressed by the BJP leadership.

Chirag said the NDA would win all 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 LS elections. Though he did not reveal the details of what transpired during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, he said “all his party’s concerns have been addressed”.

#BJP