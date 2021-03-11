Bengal Cabinet approves plan to make CM chancellor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the Governor from the post of 'visitor' to private universities and replace him with the state's Education Minister.

The Cabinet gave its consent to make the CM the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities.