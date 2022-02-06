BJP postpones poll programmes, PM Modi cancels Goa rally

New Delhi, February 6
The BJP today postponed its scheduled poll related programmes in Uttar Pradesh and Goa in deference to the departed legend Lata Mangeshkar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his virtual rally for Goa and the manifesto release programme for the poll-bound state was also postponed.
In UP, BJP postponed the manifesto release event after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM KP Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh observed a two-minute silence at the Lucknow BJP office in the memory of Mangeshkar.
Meanwhile, the PM will attend Mangeshkar’s funeral in Mumbai later today.
