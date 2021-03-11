BJP's three-day meet begins in poll-bound Rajasthan today

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 18

Close on the heels of the Congress’ chintan shivir in Udaipur, a three-day meeting of BJP office-bearers from across the country is beginning in Jaipur in the poll-bound Rajasthan tomorrow.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening the organisation ahead of Assembly elections in 2022 and 2023 in several key states, including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are currently with the Congress, sources say. The strategy for the 2024 General Election will also be discussed.

State units of poll-bound states such as Rajasthan and Tripura are dealing with internal matters. Sources say the BJP has decided to contest the elections under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this has been conveyed to the state leadership.

In Rajasthan where deep factionalism was threatening to jeopardise BJP’s fortunes, state leaders have been told to work as a team as the elections will be contested under PM Modi.

During the three-day programme, party president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with general secretaries. A joint session with state presidents, party office-bearers, organising secretary and state in-charge will be convened.

Prime Minister Modi will address the BJP leaders virtually on May 20.

On the agenda are plans for a grand celebration on the completion of eight years of the Modi government. The office-bearers will also analyse the party’s performance in the past three months and discuss upcoming events.

The sources say important happenings in the country, including communal violence in Rajasthan, are also expected to be taken up.

The party may also issue a resolution at the end of the session.

BJP leaders will discuss and prepare a roadmap for the Assembly elections this year, and in 2023.

Prime Minister’s home state Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to go to polls in 2022.

