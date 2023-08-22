CBI moves court to close FIR against Adani Enterprises

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The CBI has decided to close its FIR against Adani Enterprises and a former National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) chairman in connection with a case of alleged irregularities in the award of a contract for supplying imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation.

The central agency has filed before a special CBI court the closure report with regard to the FIR registered in 2020. Officials said the court would now take a call on whether

to accept the closure or send it back to the CBI for further investigation or proceed with the trial on the basis of available materials.

#Andhra Pradesh #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Gautam Adani