CBI raids Jet Airways office over ‘loan fraud’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The CBI today conducted searches at seven locations in Mumbai, including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal, in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials said.

The searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

The agency has registered a fresh FIR in connection with alleged bank fraud on a complaint from Canara Bank, the officials said, adding the allegations were with regard to alleged diversion of funds. The company was in the process of revival after Jalan-Kalrock consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal.