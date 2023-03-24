New Delhi, March 24
The government on Friday announced that it has decided to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to its pensioners by 4 per cent to 42 per cent.
Briefing the media, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release an additional installment of DA to Central Governments employees and DR to Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2023.”
The Minister said the additional installment would represent an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 38 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.
The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both the DA and the DR would be Rs 12,815.60 crore per annum, the Minister said.
This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
This will benefit about 47.58 lakh Central Government’s employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him
Congress leader has been trapped in the consequences of the ...
Centre hikes DA by 4 per cent for central govt employees
About 47.58 lakh government employees and 69.76 lakh pension...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP; Congress vows to fight legally, politically
LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...
Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue
Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...
Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court
Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench