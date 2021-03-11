Congress, BJP clash over Rajasthan contest

New Delhi, June 1
With the BJP backing Zee owner Subhash Chandra for the Rajya Sabha election in Rajasthan, the Congress today accused the saffron party of attempting to “auction democracy by buying votes”.
While BJP Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia exuded confidence in both party candidates — former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and Chandra — winning the June 10 election, Surjewala asked how the BJP, short of surplus votes, proposed to ensure Chandra’s win.
“Chandra is contesting as an independent candidate from Rajasthan, but no independent has signed his form. Only BJP leaders have signed. The BJP after securing 41 votes for their official candidate will have only 30 surplus votes left. From where will they get 41 votes for Chandra? Obviously, the BJP wants to open a market to auction democracy. Money will play a role. This is an insult to Rajasthan people. This horse-trading attempt is condemnable,” said Surjewala, one of the three Congress candidates in fray for four RS seats falling vacant in Rajasthan.
