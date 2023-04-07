Congress veteran AK Antony’s son joins saffron party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

In an embarrassment for the Congress, party veteran and steering committee member AK Antony’s son Anil Antony on Thursday joined the BJP, saying while those in the Congress considered “serving a family” their religion, he considered “serving the nation” his duty.

Anil Antony with Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi. Tribune Photo

Anil Antony had quit the Congress on January 25, protesting the party’s stand on the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.” Nowadays, some Congress leaders believe it is their dharma to serve the interests of a single family. But I believe it is my duty to serve the nation,” Anil Antony said, joining the BJP in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala BJP chief K Surendran. Back in Kerala, former Defence Minister AK Antony termed the development “very painful.”

Currently, chairman of AICC’s disciplinary committee and a confidant of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, AK Antony said, “My son’s action is wrong and very painful.” AK Antony had authored the 2014 Lok Sabha election debacle report identifying Muslim appeasement a major factor for the party’s rout.

Asked if he had consulted his father on joining the BJP, Anil Antony replied: “This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. But my respect for my father remains. There is no question of any politics in my family.” Praising his credentials, Goyal said, “Anil Antony is a grounded political worker who is convinced that the BJP cares for the country. He shares the PM’s vision of sustainable growth and is multi-talented.”

Anil Antony’s entry into the BJP is expected to boost the party’s Christian outreach in the state, which has never elected a BJP Lok Sabha MP. This comes close on the heels of Thalassery’s archbishop Joseph Pamplany’s declaration that the BJP was not untouchable and the PM’s recent remarks that like the Christian-dominated Northeast, Kerala too would soon elect a BJP coalition.