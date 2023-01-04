Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes journey on second day of Uttar Pradesh leg

PTI

Baghpat, January 4

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan here.

Anshu Awasthi, spokesperson for the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Mavikalan from Delhi prior to the yatra's resumption.

Rahul Gandhi was again seen wearing the white T-shirt that he has sported for much of the yatra. Senior Congress leaders, including former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Brijlal Khabri, were also present.

Scores of people carrying the Tricolour joined the yatra as it made its way through.

The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via Ghaziabad's Loni border after a nine-day break. It will travel though Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening via Baghpat and Shamli.

The march left from Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Tuesday morning. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres on entering Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress' West Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naseemuddin Siddiqui had told PTI that continuing the yatra from the Loni border, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi took a seven-kilometre walk before returning to Delhi.

While he did not give a clear answer about the reason behind their sudden withdrawal, Siddiqui had said that the siblings would resume the yatra from Baghpat according to schedule on Wednesday morning.