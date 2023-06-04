Dalit killed for celebrating Bhim Jayanti, 7 arrested

PTI

Mumbai, June 3

Seven persons have been arrested in Nanded district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 24-year-old Dalit man for celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Bondhar Haveli village two days ago, said a police official. The deceased was identified as Akshay Bhalerao.

Bhalerao was passing by on Thursday evening when the accused were celebrating the wedding of a man from an upper caste community and some of them were carrying swords, the police official said.

On seeing Bhalerao and his brother Akash, one of them allegedly said “these people should be killed for celebrating Bhim Jayanti” in the village, the official said. It led to a heated exchange during which Akshay was beaten up and stabbed to death, the official said. His brother was also beaten up.

Akshay was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brough dead. An FIR was registered for murder, attempt to murder, rioting and assault as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seven accused were arrested, the official said.