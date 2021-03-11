Decline in indigenous cow population: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, states

PIL seeks steps to educate farmers and livestock owners about benefits of indigenous cattle and harmful effects of rearing exotic/crossbred cattle

Decline in indigenous cow population: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, states

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and states on a petition seeking steps to educate farmers and livestock owners about benefits of indigenous cattle and long-term harmful effects and un-sustainability of rearing exotic/crossbred cattle.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana issued notice on a petition by Divya Reddy, an Indigenous Cattle conservationist and the Founder of a Gaushala called Klimom Wellness and Farms having over 250 Gir Cows, who submitted that Indigenous Breeds have been reared in India for thousands of years and have always been an integral part of our traditions and culture. 

“Over the past few decades, India’s single-minded pursuit of increasing milk production has resulted in a steady decline in the population of its Indigenous Breeds with a simultaneous manifold increase in the number of exotic/crossbreeds, as evidenced by a bare perusal of the various Livestock Censuses issued by the Central government from time to time,” the petitioner submitted.

From the 20th Livestock Census in 2019, the total population of cattle in India is 19,34,62,871, out of which exotic/crossbred cattle was 5,13,56,405 and indigenous cattle was 14,21,06,466, Reddy pointed out.

“They cannot be allowed to be marginalised at the cost of Exotic/Foreign Cattle only for the sake of increasing milk production. Indigenous Cattle have various other benefits and attributes that contribute to the Indian society and economy that cannot be found in Exotic/ Foreign Cattle,” the petition contended.

The plea elaborates that currently there are two species of cattle used in India are the Indigenous Breeds which have existed in India for thousands of years and the exotic/foreign cattle which have been imported/ whose semen has been artificially inseminated into Indigenous Breeds, in a bid to increase milk production.

The petition sought directions to the respondents to make available and adequately distribute semen of indigenous breeds for the purpose of artificially inseminating non-descript cattle.

It also wanted the top court to declare the action of the governments in promoting and encouraging artificial insemination of non-descript cows using semen from ‘exotic’ foreign breeds such as Holstein Friesian and Jersey, including through their breeding policies, as being arbitrary and not in consonance with Article 48 of the Constitution of India.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Delhi

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

8
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

9
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

10
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Top News

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesda...

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district