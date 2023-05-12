 Delhi government partners with University of Chicago Trust to combat vehicular pollution : The Tribune India

Delhi government partners with University of Chicago Trust to combat vehicular pollution

The collaboration aims to design and evaluate innovative policy interventions through the establishment of a research unit in Delhi, a statement said

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The Delhi government’s Transport Department has partnered with the University of Chicago Trust to combat vehicular pollution in the national capital.

The collaboration aims to design and evaluate innovative policy interventions through the establishment of a research unit in Delhi, a statement said.

The MoU will enable government officials to work closely with researchers from the University of Chicago to facilitate knowledge exchange and policy evaluation.

Researchers from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago Trust in India (EPIC India) will leverage advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, satellite data and econometrics to improve the effectiveness of the existing programmes to curb vehicular pollution.

The partnership will also facilitate knowledge exchange and high-quality data analysis.

Ashish Kundra, the principal secretary in the transport department, said, “We are excited to work closely with the researchers at EPIC India and incorporate the application of research and policy expertise with the foresight to generate new policy initiatives and solutions alongside a rigorous evaluation of the transport department’s existing programmes.” Prof. Michael Greenstone, the director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, expressed his excitement about contributing to the vital efforts to combat vehicular pollution and improve Delhi’s air quality.

#Environment #Pollution

