Dengue spurt, Centre rushes team to UP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Friday deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts. TNS

Assam CM’s security upgraded to Z+

New Delhi: The MHA has decided to upgrade the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of 'Z+' after a recent review of the inputs provided by intelligence agencies. The move came after the CM’s security was reviewed by MHA.