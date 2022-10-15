Dengue spurt, Centre rushes team to UP

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Friday deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts. TNS
Assam CM’s security upgraded to Z+
New Delhi: The MHA has decided to upgrade the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of 'Z+' after a recent review of the inputs provided by intelligence agencies. The move came after the CM’s security was reviewed by MHA.
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51