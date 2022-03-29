Disclose Bitcoin wallet details, SC tells crypto scam accused

New Delhi, March 28
The SC today asked cryptocurrency scam accused Ajay Bhardwaj to disclose the username and password of his Bitcoin wallet to the Enforcement Directorate and cooperate with the money laundering probe against him.
On behalf of Bhardwaj, senior advocate PC Sen said all records and evidence were in custody of Pune Police and that he had disclosed all relevant details.
After recording the petitioner’s counsel’s statement that there would be no difficulty for the accused to make full disclosure, the Bench extended the protection given to him asked the ED to file an updated status report.—
