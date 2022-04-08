Drop lookout circular against Patel, CBI told

New Delhi, April 7
A Delhi court on Thursday ordered the CBI to withdraw a lookout circular (LOC) issued against Aakar Patel in an FCRA (Foreign Contributions Regulation Act) violation case and asked the agency’s director to apologise for lapses on the part of his subordinates in stopping the former Amnesty International India chief from travelling abroad.
Give written apology
Delhi court said a “written apology” from the CBI Director acknowledging the lapse on the part of his subordinates will uphold the trust in the probe agency
Patel was stopped from boarding a flight to the US at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Wednesday in view of the lookout circular issued on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the CBI in a special CBI court here on December 31, 2021, for the alleged violation of FCRA provisions.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar, who said Patel was free to approach the court or other forum for monetary compensation for mental harassment and monetary loss, directed the CBI to file a compliance report by April 30. The court asked the CBI Director to sensitise the officials involved in the issuance of the LOC and fix the accountability of the officials concerned.
“The applicant can approach the court or other forum for monetary compensation” the court said. — TNS
