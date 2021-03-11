Election Commission undertakes austerity measures

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Election Commission at its first meeting under the new Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday decided to adopt certain austerity measures.

The EC decided to propose to the government to tax the monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34,000 which was tax free for both the CEC and the Election Commissioners.

The EC also decided to avail of one instead of three Leave Travel Concessions (LTC) in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family.

“The Commission felt the need to observe austerity in personal entitlements. The Commission unanimously decided that: i. CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits at present given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action. ii. CEC and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs at present available to them,” said a press note issued by the EC.

CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.