Film director Esmayeel Shroff dead

Chandigarh, October 26
Best known for hit film Thodi Si Bewafai, noted director Esmayeel Shroff is no more. He breathed his last at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai where was hospitalised a month ago after suffering a heart attack.
He directed a clutch of films such as Agar, God and Gun, Ahista Ahista, Zid, Police Public, Majhdhaar, Dil Akhir Dil Hai, Bulundi, Nishchaiy, Suryaa and Jhuta Sach.
The last film he directed was Thoda Tum Badlo, Thoda Hum which was released in 2004. A graduate in sound engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, his interest in cinema took him to Bombay where he initially worked as an assistant director.
After his first directorial Agar, he found success with Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi-starrer Thodi Si Bewafai which he wrote too.
