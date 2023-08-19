Fresh Manipur violence, bodies of 3 men found

Imphal, August 18
In a fresh round of ethnic violence after 13 days of calm in strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three men were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.
Over 200 Meiteis back from myanmar
More than 200 Meiteis, who crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur, have safely returned to the state after over three months, CM N Biren Singh said on Friday
This is the first time that an attack in the recent bout of violence has occurred in Ukhrul district, which is dominated by Tangkhul Nagas. The officials said the bodies of the men aged between 24 and 35 years were found after the police carried out a search in the surrounding villages and forest areas. The bodies bore injury marks, apparently made using sharp knives, and their limbs were also chopped off.
