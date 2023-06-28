Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 27

In fresh trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has initiated a special audit of the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of his official residence here. The move follows a request by the Union Government to CAG in this regard.

Rs 53 crore spent so far: Report The initial construction cost was Rs 15-20 crore. However, it was inflated from time to time and around Rs 53 crore has been spent till date, says the Chief Secretary’s report.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi Government and the Centre on the ordinance issue, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended a special audit after taking note of a May 24 letter received from the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat that pointed out prima facie financial irregularities in the renovation of the CM’s official residence. In the letter to the MHA, Delhi L-G VK Saxena had said that after the media highlighted the alleged irregularities, the Chief Secretary, on his instructions, submitted a factual report on April 27 and then again on May 12, detailing deviations and violations of rules and regulations by the Delhi Public Works Department, for renovation of the CM’s residence in collusion with the minister in-charge of PWD. The L-G underlined that the violations took place, as the report pointed out, inter alia, at the behest of the CM’s wife during the peak of the pandemic.

“Record shows that to avoid approvals from the Principal Secretary, PWD, who has been delegated powers for giving financial sanctions above Rs 10 crore, split sanctions of an amount less than Rs 10 crore were obtained on each occasion,” said the report. It said they had found several other irregularities.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “CAG must bring out the fact as to how the Kejriwal government repeatedly approved money for the bungalow whose ownership title was not clear.” Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken said, “A criminal investigation is needed.”