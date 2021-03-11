Gyanvapi: Survey team may seek more time to submit report

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 17

The court-appointed advocate commissioner may seek some more time to file a report on the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex which was completed on Monday.

Court-appointed Commissioner Vishal Singh said the report was almost complete. However, since it was a comprehensive survey, the survey team wanted to ensure that all facts were well documented, he said.

The confidential court-mandated Gyanvapi Mosque complex survey/videography in Varanasi concluded on Monday with senior division Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar issuing directions on sealing an area on an appeal by Hindu petitioners who claimed the discovery of a “shivling” close to the “wazookhana” (reservoir used to perform ritual ablutions before namaz).

Water was drained and a “shivling” was found, claimed Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer representing a group of Hindu women who had sought year-long access to pray at the Shringar Gauri shrine in the complex.

While Hindu petitioners said “Baba mil gaye”, mosque management committee spokesperson said the object was part of a “fountain”.

Terming the claims “incorrect”, Muslim groups claimed that lawyers representing the mosque committee were not fully heard before the sealing order was announced.