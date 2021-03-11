HC dismisses minister's daughter from job in WB, tells her to return salary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari’s daughter Ankita from her job in a government-aided school and asked her to return the salary she had drawn during her 41-month tenure as a teacher.

The development came as irregularities in recruitment by the TMC government in West Bengal have come to the fore. Two appointments in private agencies hired by the AIIMS at Kalyani near Kolkata have triggered off a controversy.

In an email to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP worker Partha Chattopadhyay has accused BJP MLA from Chakdaha Bankim Chandra Ghosh of securing a contract appointment in a firm working for AIIMS, Kalyani, for his daughter-in-law.

Chattopadhyay also accused Niladri Sekhar Dana, BJP legislator from Bankura, of getting his daughter appointed as data entry operator at a nursing college affiliated to the AIIMS, Kalyani.

Responding to the charge, Ghosh said his daughter-in-law had applied and secured a job on a one-year contract basis in an agency hired by the AIIMS at Kalyani. He said he had no idea about the nature of her job and added that he played no role in getting the job for her.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar denied having anything to do with the appointment of Dana’s daughter. He claimed that Dana’s daughter got the job by following the requisite procedure only.

Notably, West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari is facing CBI investigation for a teacher’s job for his daughter Ankita in blatant disregard of the rules.