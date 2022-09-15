HC tells Subramanian Swamy to vacate bungalow in six weeks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, whose tenure as a Rajya Sabha member ended on April 24, 2022, to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer in six weeks.

Noting that the allotment of the bungalow was made for five years and that period had come to an end, Justice Yashwant Varma said the court had not been shown any material which mandated the allotment of government accommodation to a Z-category protectee. Swamy had sought reallotment of the same bungalow contending that he had been living there in view of security threats to him. However, the high court disposed of his petition, saying all that was required to be done by the government was to ensure adequate arrangements for his security in the residence which he will now occupy.