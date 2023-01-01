India abstains on UN resolution on Palestine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “prolonged occupation” and annexation of the Palestinian territory.

The draft resolution “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem” was adopted with 87 votes in favour, 26 against and 53 abstentions, including those by India, Brazil, Japan, Myanmar and France.

The US, Israel, Germany and the UK were among the countries that voted against the resolution. China, Russia, Pakistan and the UAE were among the 87 nations that pushed successfully for the resolution.

The Hague-based ICJ will now be asked to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on “the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures”.

