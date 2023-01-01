India abstains on UN resolution on Palestine

New Delhi, December 31
India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “prolonged occupation” and annexation of the Palestinian territory.
The draft resolution “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem” was adopted with 87 votes in favour, 26 against and 53 abstentions, including those by India, Brazil, Japan, Myanmar and France.
The US, Israel, Germany and the UK were among the countries that voted against the resolution. China, Russia, Pakistan and the UAE were among the 87 nations that pushed successfully for the resolution.
The Hague-based ICJ will now be asked to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on “the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures”.
87 votes in favour
- The UNGA’s resolution asked the ICJ for its opinion on legal consequences of Israel’s ‘prolonged occupation’ of the Palestinian territory
- The resolution was adopted by a recorded vote, with 87 votes in favour, 26 against and 53 abstentions
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...