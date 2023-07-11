India, Malaysia amend MoU for defence coop

New Delhi, July 10
India and Malaysia today widened the scope of defence cooperation by approving an amendment in the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed between the two nations in 1993.
“This amendment will act as an enabler to expand bilateral defence cooperation in the areas of mutual interest,” the Ministry of Defence said today while describing the bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership — announced during the visit of PM Modi to Malaysia in 2015.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a bust of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. He also called on Malaysian PM YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, besides meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.
