India, Maldives discuss defence cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today conducted bilateral delegation-level talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Ahmed Didi. Issues of mutual defence cooperation, new initiatives to further strengthen defence and security partnership were discussed, the Ministry of Defence said.

Rajnath Singh commenced his three-day official visit to Maldives. As a special gesture, reflecting the warmth in the bilateral relations, Ahmed Didi broke protocol and personally received Rajnath Singh at the airport.

India will be handing over a fast patrol vessel along with an assault landing craft to Maldivian Coast Guard in a formal ceremony tomorrow.