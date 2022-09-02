India shrugs off US criticism of military drills in Russia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

India shrugged off expressions of concern by the White House over its participation in multinational military exercises in Russia. At the same time, it pointedly noted that India was participating only in the Army component of ‘Vostok-2022’ and not in the naval component, which will take place close to Japan.

“I want to emphasise that India has been a regular partner in multilateral exercises with Russia along with a number of countries. I understand that only the Army is taking part in Vostok exercises this year,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Even as ‘Vostok-22’ will be on, India is participating in a three-week ongoing exercise, “Pitch Black-22” with the United States and several NATO countries in northern Australia. India is among 17 nations participating in this military exercise involving about 100 aircraft and 2,500 military personnel.

Despite reservations from the US, Indian troops on Thursday began a week-long multilateral strategic and command exercise at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia in Vladivostok region. It is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers, said an Indian Army statement.

#Russia