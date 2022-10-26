 Indian-origin Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK PM : The Tribune India

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK PM

First non-white to hold top British post | Vows to ‘fix mistakes’ of predecessor

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK PM

King Charles III with Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in London. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

Rishi Sunak made an impressive comeback to become the UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, seven weeks after he had lost the race for 10 Downing Street to Liz Truss.

Editorial: PM Rishi Sunak

Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster and the first PM of UK of colour, was on Tuesday asked to form the government by King Charles III after his two competitors bowed out due to lack of support from Conservative Party MPs. Penny Mordaunt failed to get enough backing and former PM Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest.

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned politician is the youngest British Prime Minister in 210 years. Also the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister, Sunak took over with a promise to put the crisis-hit country’s needs “above politics” and “fix the mistakes” made by his predecessor, a day after he was elected the leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. In his first address at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace, the new Prime Minister said he was taking over at a time when the UK was facing a “profound economic crisis” while dealing with the aftermath of Covid and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I admired her (Truss’) restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made… And I have been elected… to fix these mistakes,” Sunak said as he sought to bring stability to the UK after months of political and economic turmoil.

Earlier in the day, outgoing PM Truss chaired her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street before making her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch. Sunak then arrived at the palace for his meeting with the King, who then invited him to form a government as the UK’s 57th PM and the third in just seven weeks. Sunak describes himself as a “proud Hindu”. His victory on Diwali has resonated among the Indian diaspora groups across the UK, who have hailed it as a “historic moment” in British social history.

After revolting against Johnson and then losing out to Truss in the leadership race on September 5, it seemed he had been shut out of the political high table in the UK, for some time at least. But Truss’ stint as Prime Minister self-combusted after a series of economically disastrous decisions that alienated the Tory support base.

In a departure from other British politicians, Sunak has a different take on ties with India, a nation with whom his connection is both “distant” and “close”. “Distant because his grandfather had moved to Africa from the Indian subcontinent several decades ago. And close as his wife has proudly held on to her Indian citizenship,” said an analyst.

Akshata Murty, his wife, is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and is the wealthiest woman in Britain by virtue of holding 0.93 per cent of shares in Infosys, an IT giant controlled by her father.

3 immediate challenges

  • UK’s slowing economic growth — it may force PM Sunak to raise tax rates and make spending cuts
  • High inflation triggered by the spiralling energy prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war
  • Budget shortfall that has in recent past eroded the country’s financial credibility internationally

Parents were born in Kenya, Tanzania

n Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who had migrated to the UK from

East Africa in the 1960s

  • His father Yashveer Sunak was born in Nairobi and his mother Usha Rani in Tanzania
  • Paternal grandparents were from Gujranwala (then in undivided India and now in Pakistan)
  • There’s no official word about his ancestry, but his grandparents are said to be Punjabi Khatris

1980 The year Sunak was born

At 42 Youngest UK PM in 200 yrs

In ‘250 rich club’

The combined wealth of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty is said to be worth over $800 million, putting them among 250 wealthiest British families

#England #liz truss #rishi sunak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Punjab

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

9
Pollywood

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

Don't Miss

View All
Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Top News

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns