 India’s 1st supersonic jet MiG-21 completes 60 years in Indian Air Force : The Tribune India

India’s 1st supersonic jet MiG-21 completes 60 years in Indian Air Force

India’s 1st supersonic jet MiG-21 completes 60 years in Indian Air Force

In March 1963, the first batch of MiG-21 arrived in India. Over the past 60 years, the aircraft, including all variants flown by the Indian Air Force (IAF), have been part of various operations, including the 1971 Bangladesh war, 1999 Kargil conflict and the most recent air duel after the Balakot airstrike.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

In March 1963, the first batch of MiG-21 arrived in India. Over the past 60 years, the aircraft, including all variants flown by the Indian Air Force (IAF), have been part of various operations, including the 1971 Bangladesh war, 1999 Kargil conflict and the most recent air duel after the Balakot airstrike.

874 MiG-21s sourced since 1963

657 of these licence-produced by HAL

490 jets involved in accidents or crashes

170 pilots killed

50 MiG-21s continue to be in service

Ministry of Defence spokesperson at Gujarat Wing Commander Manish tweeted last night, “MiG-21, a legendary fighter in service since 1963 and first supersonic aircraft in IAF, completed 60 years today and continues to serve the nation.”

India has sourced 874 MiG-21s since 1963. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited licence-produced 657 of these jets. Over the years, avionics, missiles and radars were upgraded with newer versions.

In all, nearly 490 MiG 21s were involved in accidents or crashes, killing over 170 pilots. Around 50 MiG-21s continue to be in service. These will retire in phases over the next two years.

After the first MiG-21s arrived, six MiG-21PFs (Type 76) were inducted in 1965. Another 250 machines of the MiG-21 FL (Type 77) variant were added and the plane saw another variants called MiG-21M/MFs (Type 96). The most recent variants is MiG-21 Bis (Type 75).

The IAF had planned to have a replacement for MiG-21 ready by 1994. The last of the MiG-21 Bis was produced in 1985, 38 years ago.

The original MiG-21 was a point defence fighter and until the MiG-21 Bis variant was inducted into the IAF, the jet was designed for air-to-air combat and that too within the visual range of the pilot using short-range air-to-air missiles.

MiG-21’s Bis version had a new multi-mode radar that supported the employment of the radar-guided weapons, making it capable of carrying out operations from a distance or what is called “beyond visual range” in military parlance.

The aircraft was originally designed for high-speed and high-altitude air defence operations.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

3
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

4
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

5
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

6
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

7
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

8
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

9
Nation

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

10
Trending

How did Nithyananda's 'nation' Kailasa, a fictional country, reach UN? Clarifies 'persecuted by India' remark, blames anti-Hindus

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

Chandigarh Administration to allot 95 liquor vends on March 15, bidding from March 6

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

8 hurt in stampede triggered by blaze at Delhi’s Sultanpuri slum

Meritorious students, schools felicitated

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Civic body employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant